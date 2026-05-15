CBI Launches ‘ABHAY’ AI-Powered Notice Verification System To Combat Digital Arrest Scams

The CBI introduces the AI-based ‘ABHAY’ platform to help citizens verify official notices and detect cyber fraud attempts | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched ABHAY — an AI-based Helpbot for Authentication of CBI Notices — a first-of-its-kind real-time notice verification system designed to protect citizens from the growing menace of cyber fraud and digital arrest scams.

CBI introduces AI-based verification platform

Cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as a serious challenge confronting India’s criminal justice system. The rapid advancement of technologies such as artificial intelligence and deepfakes has made it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to distinguish between what is real and what is fabricated.

A particularly insidious form of cyber fraud — the ‘digital arrest’ scam — operates by creating intense fear in the mind of the victim. The modus operandi begins with a fraudulent notice that appears to be issued by a legitimate law enforcement agency. The notice falsely accuses the victim of involvement in criminal activity.

Once the victim is deceived into compliance, fraudsters initiate a sham legal process, keeping the victim under surveillance for days under the guise of a ‘digital arrest’ — a concept that has no legal existence in Indian law.

Citizens can verify notices online

As citizens often face difficulty in determining the authenticity of an official notice, the CBI has developed ABHAY, placing the power of verification directly in the hands of every citizen.

Citizens can access ABHAY at any time through the CBI’s official website, CBI.

The verification process is simple. A person receiving a notice in the name of the CBI must visit the CBI’s official website and click on the ABHAY logo on the main webpage. The user must complete an OTP verification process using his or her mobile number and then upload a scanned copy of the notice received.

The chatbot ABHAY will provide information regarding the authenticity of the notice, declaring it either genuine or potentially fraudulent.

CBI warns against ‘digital arrest’ scams

Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving so-called “digital arrest” tactics. The CBI emphasised that there is no legal concept of a “digital arrest”.

Citizens have been urged not to panic or comply with such calls. Members of the public have also been cautioned against fraudulent investment schemes and impersonation calls made in the name of law enforcement or regulatory agencies.

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Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the appropriate authorities or the cybercrime portal.

The CBI reiterated its firm commitment to taking stringent legal action against individuals and entities that assist cybercriminals by allowing misuse of banking and telecom infrastructure.

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