CBI Issues Digital Arrest Fraud Alert As CJI To Launch AI Chatbot ABHAY For Notice Verification

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for citizens about scammers falsely claiming “Digital Arrest” in the name of CBI. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for citizens about scammers falsely claiming “Digital Arrest” in the name of CBI. The agency told the citizens not to share personal or financial details or transfer any money whenever they receive suspicious calls from anyone. On Monday, the Chief Justice of India will also launch an AI-powered notice verification chatbot ABHAY. This will allow the public to verify the genuineness of a notice purportedly issued by CBI. In the context of 'Digital arrest' frauds, this provides a much-required tool for the citizens, officials said on Sunday.

Scammers' Tactics Exposed

"Scammers would make video calls to people wearing a police uniform and would threaten to arrest the victim. They would also give options to avoid getting arrested and try to extract money from the victims. The police never make video calls to place anyone under arrest. If anyone threatens you over a video call do not fear, block the number and approach the police. There is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’" the alert stated.

Recently, the Maharashtra Cyber department had also issued an advisory for citizens warning them about the rampant digital arrest fraud wherein scammers pretend to be police or CBI officers accusing the victim of a crime and induce them to pay money. The advisory stated that the scammers use fake documents and demand money to avoid arrest. The advisory also stated that one should never pay or share any personal information and always verify such claims with official sources.

PM Modi's Stand

In October last year's Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the menace of 'Digital Arrest' scam and gave steps to tackle this cybercrime. "There is no legal system called digital arrest; it's purely fraud, deceit, a criminal enterprise by those who are enemies of society. Various investigative agencies, in collaboration with state governments, are actively working to address this scam. The National Cyber Coordination Centre has been established to foster coordination among these agencies," the PM had said.

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