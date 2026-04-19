Hammer-Wielding Reel By Woman Draws Criticism Online; Thane Police Responds - VIDEO | Khushboo Kashyap

Mumbai: A reel shared by Khushboo Kashyap has drawn criticism online after a social media handle objected to her appearing on a road with a hammer in hand while watching autorickshaws. The matter also drew a response from Thane Police.

According to the post shared by Khushboo Kashyap on Instagram, she said she had received a complaint about a rickshaw stand where drivers allegedly harassed women by passing vulgar comments and making them feel uncomfortable. In the reel, she is seen holding a hammer on the road while seemingly keeping a watch on rickshaws, a visual that soon triggered reactions online.

Reacting to the post, twitter handle ‘Hashtag Mumbai News’ criticised the manner in which the issue was being addressed. The netizen raised questions about how can someone take the law in their own hands in this manner. Further asking whether there is a shortage of police in Mumbra.

“With a hammer in her hands, this girl is scaring all the auto drivers right in the middle of the road, is there a shortage of police in Mumbra that now people like this are taking the law into their own hands? If that's the case, then everyone will get a free pass, whoever does this.” The remark quickly gained attention, with the criticism centring on the suggestion that such conduct could amount to taking the law into one’s own hands in public.

Thane Police later responded to the post, thanking them saying the issue has been escalated to the Senior Police Inspector of the Mumbra Police Station. Following this, Hashtag Mumbai News further commented that just as Mumbra Police had allegedly taught a lesson to a man seen hurling abuses in another reel, similar action should be taken here as well, including making the person record a video apology.

ठाणे शहर पोलीसांशी संपर्क साधल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद.आपली माहिती वरिष्ठ पोलीस निरीक्षक, मुंब्रा पोलीस ठाणे यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे. — ठाणे पोलीस.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) April 19, 2026

The incident has once again highlighted how reels around sensitive public issues often end up appearing more like spectacle than serious intervention. When such matters are performed for social media, they can risk trivialising real complaints, while also raising larger concerns about individuals appearing to step into the role of law enforcement.

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