CBI-DRI Joint Action Busts Wildlife Trafficking Racket; 52 Protected Animals And Birds Rescued, 6 Accused Arrested | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai, in a joint operation with support from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Mumbai and Kolkata, have recovered and rescued 52 protected animals and birds, including 15 Slow Loris, 2 Binturong, 28 Star Tortoises, 6 Egyptian Vultures and 2 Shikra birds, officials informed on Thursday. These animals and birds are listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, with the highest level of protection in India.

Those arrested have been identified as Noman Khan, Mohammed Faruq, Insha Shakil from Mumbai and Saikat Biswas, Mithun Mondal alias Himanshu Mandal and Arjun Mondal from Kolkata.

According to the CBI, the joint action was conducted at multiple locations in Maharashtra and West Bengal, based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai about an interstate crime syndicate involved in the trade of wildlife protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The CBI registered two separate cases on 7th and 8th July, 2026, and three accused persons have been arrested in Mumbai, and three others arrested in Kolkata. The case was registered under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Criminal Conspiracy under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Wildlife trafficking network targeted

The animals and birds were sourced by the accused from various parts of India for trading. After the initial proceedings, the wildlife was handed over to the forest departments of Maharashtra and West Bengal, respectively, for safe custody and handling of the recovered wildlife species, officials said.

"This joint action demonstrates collaboration between the two law enforcement agencies to disrupt wildlife trafficking networks and proactively enforce the Wildlife Protection Act. The investigation of the case is ongoing," said a CBI official.

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