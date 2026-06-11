CBI Coordinates Return Of Cyber Fraud Fugitive Ganesh Kale From Thailand Following Interpol Red Notice

Cybercrime accused Ganesh Kale was brought to Mumbai after being deported from Thailand through coordinated action by Indian and Thai authorities | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Embassy of India (Thailand), has successfully secured deportation of Red Notice subject Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand to India.

Kale was wanted in connection with a cybercrime fraud, wherein the victims were lured by the offer of online part-time jobs and were asked to make certain deposits as monetary investments and were later defrauded. Kale arrived at Mumbai on Thursday, where he was taken into custody by police officials of Cyber Cell, Maharashtra Police.

Cybercrime Fraud Allegations

According to the CBI, Kale used to operate a network of cyber financial criminals by involving various unsuspecting persons in the scam. "He lured individuals by promising interest, commission in exchange for allowing the use of their bank accounts for transfer of illicit funds and subsequently utilized such accounts to cheat multiple innocent victims. Kale also allegedly instructed co-accused persons to arrange mobile phones and procure fake SIM cards to facilitate the commission of offences," said a CBI official.

International Coordination And Red Notice

On the basis of Interpol Red Notice, the accused was located in Thailand. He was detained by the Thai authorities on May 24 in Bangkok. Following due legal proceedings and close coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, the accused was successfully deported to India.

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"Notably, the Red Corner Notice against Kale was published in May 2026 and he was successfully traced, apprehended and brought back to India within a short span of approximately 20 days of publication of notice, reflecting swift and effective international coordination among the concerned agencies," the official said.

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