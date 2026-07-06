CBI Conducts Searches Across 11 States In Alleged BRO Funds Misappropriation Case

CBI teams carried out searches across 11 States and Union Territories in the alleged BRO funds misappropriation investigation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 26 locations across 11 States/Union Territories, namely J&K, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland in connection with four criminal cases pertaining to the misappropriation of funds in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Four FIRs Registered

These cases relate to irregularities in the deployment of casual labourers and payments released in the names of fake casual labourers in Project Vijayak and Project Yojak in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Four FIRs were registered in this connection based on criminal complaints lodged by the Ministry of Defence, following an internal enquiry conducted by the Technical Board of Officers of the BRO.

The offences relate to the misappropriation of government funds, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy under the IPC, as well as offences of criminal misconduct and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. A total of 10 officers of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel, Major, and Engineer, along with certain private persons, have been named in the FIRs.

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Searches Yield Evidence

Several incriminating documents and digital evidence have been recovered during the searches, and the investigation is continuing.

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