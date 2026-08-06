CBI Chargesheets Bank Officer, Firm Owner In ₹1.6 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Linked To Transnational Cyber Gang

The CBI has chargesheeted a private bank officer and a firm owner for allegedly facilitating a ₹1.6 crore digital arrest fraud | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chargesheeted Umer Iqbal, the owner of a firm in Pulwama, Kashmir, and Umer Ahmad Dar, a Deputy Manager of a private bank, in a digital arrest case.

It may be recalled that a senior citizen from Delhi was defrauded of Rs 1.6 crore in a digital arrest scam, wherein criminals impersonating law enforcement and judicial authorities, made video calls to her and extorted the funds.

Investigation Transferred To CBI

The Supreme Court transferred the case from the Delhi Police to the CBI, where it was registered in January 2026. The CBI arrested the owner of the private firm whose current account was allegedly used to receive the digital arrest fraud proceeds. Part of the crime proceeds was also allegedly paid to the Deputy Manager of the bank for facilitating the siphoning of the funds.

Chargesheet Filed

The investigation conducted so far has revealed the alleged role of a transnational organised gang based in South-East Asia in perpetrating the digital arrest fraud.

The chargesheet has been filed for offences of criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, cheating, and using forged documents under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); offences of cheating and impersonation using computer resources under the Information Technology Act; and offences of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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