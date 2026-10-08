 CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests 4 Including CGST Inspector
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CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests 4 Including CGST Inspector

The CBI has busted a pan-India banking recruitment impersonation racket spanning Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal. Four alleged operatives, including a CGST inspector, were arrested after coordinated raids linked to an IBPS complaint. The accused allegedly posed as candidates during examinations and interviews. The investigation is continuing to identify others involved.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests 4 Including CGST Inspector
CBI arrests four alleged operatives accused of impersonating candidates during banking recruitment examinations and interviews | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a widespread impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal and arrested four key operatives, including one CGST inspector.

Multi-State Raids And Arrests

Following a First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the CBI Special Task Branch Mumbai executed coordinated, multi-state raids and arrested four individuals who fraudulently infiltrated multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities.

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The CBI's investigation is ongoing in respect of others involved in the racket.

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