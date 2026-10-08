CBI Busts Pan-India Banking Recruitment Racket, Arrests 4 Including CGST Inspector

CBI arrests four alleged operatives accused of impersonating candidates during banking recruitment examinations and interviews | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a widespread impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal and arrested four key operatives, including one CGST inspector.

CBI BUSTS PAN-INDIA BANKING RECRUITMENT RACKET MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH AS CBI UNMASKS HABITUAL IMPERSONATION SYNDICATE https://t.co/NUSrhSbqbo — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) October 8, 2026

Multi-State Raids And Arrests

Following a First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the CBI Special Task Branch Mumbai executed coordinated, multi-state raids and arrested four individuals who fraudulently infiltrated multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities.

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The CBI's investigation is ongoing in respect of others involved in the racket.

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