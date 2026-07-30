CBI Brings Back INTERPOL Red Notice Accused Rahul Kalokhe From Fiji In Major Investment Fraud Case | File photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Maharashtra Police, has successfully secured deportation of Red Notice subject Rahul Shamrao Kalokhe, from Fiji to India on Thursday.

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Kalokhe is wanted in connection with a large-scale investment fraud case. The accused, in conspiracy with his associates, allegedly induced people to invest money by making false promises of exceptionally high and assured returns. Subsequently, numerous investors deposited substantial amounts through various investment schemes. Thereafter, the accused dishonestly misappropriated the investors' money for personal gain. Following the commission of the offence, the subject absconded to evade investigation and legal proceedings.

At the request of the Maharashtra Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against the accused through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, Kalokhe was geo-located in Fiji and arrested by the Fiji authorities. Following due process, he was deported to India. An escort team visited Fiji to bring back the fugitive to India. The team, along with the accused, arrived in India on Thursday.