Who Is Jagdish Aphale? RSS Leader & IIT-Bombay Alumnus Appointed First Secretary Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Amid Donation Row |

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and engineer Jagdish Aphale as its first secretary, a newly created post aimed at strengthening the temple's day-to-day administration.

The appointment comes amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. According to reports, Aphale's appointment was approved by the Trust on Wednesday and will be formally ratified at its executive committee meeting scheduled for September 2.

Who Is Jagdish Aphale?

A native of Pune, Jagdish Aphale is an IIT Bombay alumnus with an academic background in engineering. He holds a BTech in Electrical Engineering and an MTech degree and has worked as a project manager during a long professional career, as reported by The Indian Express.

Before returning to India after retirement, Aphale worked with several multinational companies on assignments across Europe and the United States.

He also played a major role in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reportedly serving as part of the core engineering team responsible for executing the project from its foundation to the superstructure. Aphale has been associated with the RSS for several years and is regarded as one of its senior functionaries.

First Secretary Post Created

The Trust recently created the post of secretary following the alleged donation theft row that triggered a political controversy. Unlike the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which was filled through a public recruitment process with a defined job description, the secretary's appointment was made through a decision of the Trust's executive committee.

As secretary, Aphale will oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Trust and report to interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan while serving as an office-bearer.

Supreme Court Monitoring Probe

The appointment comes days after the Supreme Court took note of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Inspector General of Police Kiran S, to investigate allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the state government to include a forensic auditor in the probe team to ensure greater transparency. The court also asked the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the court that a forensic auditor would be inducted into the investigation team.