CBI Books Railway Official, Navi Mumbai Company Employees For Alleged Bribery In ₹10.9 Crore Bill Clearance Case | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of the (CBI) has registered an offence against an Office Superintendent of North Western Railway (NWR), Jaipur and two employees of a Navi Mumbai-based company for allegedly indulging in the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in lieu of favorable processing and passing of bills against Tower Erection and Optical Fibre Laying (OFC), in respect of signal and telecommunication work, being undertaken by the company under NWR, Jaipur, thereby causing wrongful gain to themselves and corresponding wrongful loss to the Indian Railways.

CBI Alleges Wrongful Gain To Accused And Loss To Railways

According to the CBI, the company having its registered office at Nerul (w), Navi Mumbai, has been awarded contract by NWR for erection of Towers and Laying of Optical Fibre and in course of execution of the contract, one of the employee of the company had submitted the bills pertaining to Tower Erection and OFC in respect of the work being executed by the company to the Office of the CSTE Project, NWR, Jagatpura, Jaipur, for processing and sanction.

During June 2026, the accused pursued with accused railway official for favourable processing of the bills, who assured to get the bills processed in lieu of fulfilling her demand of bribe against such processing. The accused while pursuing the bills of the company conveyed that the bribe amount will be arranged by his colleague through Mumbai office of the company via hawala channel.

Bribe Allegedly Arranged Through Mumbai Office Via Hawala Route

In July 2026, the accused submitted bills worth Rs 6.20 crores in respect of the erection of Towers and further submitted bills worth Rs 4.70 crores in respect of the OFC work being executed by the company, and pursued with the accused public servant for early processing and clearance of the said bills.

The accused informed public servant on August 11 that he has asked his colleague to deliver the bribe himself by visiting Jaipur. Accordingly a case has been registered by CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy, public servant being bribed, obtaining of undue advantage by public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by personal influence, bribing of public servant by private person and bribing of a public servant by commercial organization.

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