CBI Books Ex-Deolali Cantonment Board CEO In ₹5.72 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case

CBI registered a disproportionate assets case against the former CEO of the Deolali Cantonment Board over alleged illicit enrichment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against an Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer, the then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cantonment Board, Deolali, Nashik.

The agency has registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

CBI Alleges Illicit Enrichment

According to the CBI, Ranjeet Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Mumbai, in his complaint, alleged that A. Kumar, IDES (2012 batch), the then CEO of the Cantonment Board, Deolali, Nashik, is in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and intentionally enriched himself illicitly during his tenure from January 1, 2014, to June 13, 2024, to the tune of Rs 5.72 crore.

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Previous Case Under Investigation

In June 2024, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI had carried out searches at Kumar's premises following the registration of a case regarding the alleged misconduct during his tenure as the CEO of the Cantonment Board in Deolali, Nashik, in 2021.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Secretary (Vigilance) of the Ministry of Defence.

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