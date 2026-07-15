CBI Books EIA Official, Middleman And Consultants In Alleged Export Certification Bribery Case

The CBI has registered a corruption case over alleged bribery in issuing export Certificates of Origin | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the then Deputy Director (Technical), Export Inspection Agency (EIA), a middleman and consultants from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The CBI alleged that the accused EIA official had been accepting illegal gratification on a regular basis for issuing Certificates of Origin (CoO) used for export purposes from export consultants and other private persons.

CBI Alleges Bribery Network

According to the CBI, reliable source information revealed that during the period from 2023 to 2025, the accused, while working as Deputy Director (Technical), Export Inspection Agency, Sub-office Vadodara, had indulged in corrupt and illegal activities.

The Export Inspection Council (EIC) is an advisory body to the Central government, empowered under the Export (Quality Control and Inspection) Act to notify commodities and establish quality standards, along with categorisation of standard specifications based on the commodity.

The Export Inspection Council, either directly or through EIAs, renders services in the areas of certification of the quality of export commodities through the installation of quality assurance systems in exporting units.

The certification is of two types: (1) consignment-wise inspection and (2) certification of the quality of food items for export through the installation of a Food Safety Management System in food processing units.

Another major service of the EIC is to issue Certificates of Origin to exporters under various preferential tariff schemes for export products. The EIC has several offices and sub-offices, known as Export Inspection Agencies, across the country.

Regular Illegal Gratification Alleged

The information further revealed that the accused EIA official was in the habit of obtaining illegal gratification from export consultants and other private persons for providing various export-related certifications, including quality checks and Certificates of Origin.

The information also revealed that the accused received multiple applications every day using his mobile number to receive WhatsApp messages from export consultants only.

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A case has been registered by the CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy, offences relating to public servants being bribed, and giving undue advantage to a public servant for improper performance of duty under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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