CBI Books CGST Thane Superintendent Over ₹15 Lakh ITC Bribery Case |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the then Central Goods and Services Tax (CSGT) Superintendent Thane Rural Commissionerate following the allegations that he was engaged in illegal cash negotiations and settlements of Input Tax Credit (ITC) cases in violation of the CGST Act. It is further alleged that the accused public servant was taking undue advantage in the form of cash in exchange for dilution of investigation or non-initiation of penal recovery.

According to the CBI, they had received a communication in December 2025 from directorate general of vigilance, CBIC, west zonal unit, Mumbai informing about an emails received by them from a person alleging a deep-rooted network of tax corruption, cash-based settlements, and black-money generation is operating within the jurisdiction of CGST Thane Rural Division, in nexus with contractors' dealing in municipal tender in Badlapur, Ambernath, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

"The complainant in his emails has alleged that the Superintendent M. Sharma was engaged in illegal cash negotiations and settlements of Input Tax Credit (ITC) cases in violation of the CGST Act and was taking undue advantage in the form of cash in exchange for dilution of investigation or non-initiation of penal recovery. It is further alleged that Sharma, has accepted a bribe amount of Rs15 lakh from proprietor of a Badlapur-based firm through one middleman, a resident of Dombivali. The complainant has also provided one audio clip and one video clip in support of his allegations," the CBI stated in its FIR.

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"In order to ascertain whether any criminal act was done by the suspect persons, a preliminary enquiry was registered against Sharma. Enquiry revealed that during the year 2025, Sharma, Superintendent, Anti Evasion, CGST, Thane Rural Commissionerate, BKC, Mumbai conspired with other accused persons with intent to obtain undue advantage of Rs.15 lakh by Sharma from the proprietor through a middleman for dilution of investigation against the firm and for non-initiation of penal recovery," the FIR stated.

An FIR has been registered by the CBI against Sharma, proprietor of a private firm and a middleman on April 10 on charges of criminal conspiracy, taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercising personal influence, paying bribe to public servant under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act.

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