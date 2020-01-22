CBI begins probe into 4 more cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and associates

Mumbai: The CBI has initiated probe into four separate cases registered by Mumbai Police against gangster Chhota Rajan, including those lodged between 1995 and 1998.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the matter and registered the separate FIRs on Tuesday in these cases which were registered in the 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 in separate police stations.

In October last year, the CBI had also began probe into five cases against Rajan, including those related to his initial days when he was working as an alleged bootlegger with his mentor Rajan Nair alias Bada Rajan over three decades ago.