CBI Asks Court To Stop Release Of Movie On Indrani Mukerjea, Accused Of Killing Her Daughter

Indrani Mukerjea |

Mumbai, February 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved an application before the special CBI court to stop the release of a docu-series based on the life of Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter, on the OTT platform Netflix. Investigations in the case says that on April 24, 2012, Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai had strangulated her daughter Sheena Bora. The accused later disposed of her burnt body in a forested area in Gagode village of Raigad district, according to the Khar police station.

The series, titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth' delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to be premiered on streaming platform Netflix on February 23. In its application filed through public prosecutor C J Nandode, the CBI moved a plea seeking direction to the accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by and its broadcast on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial.

Read Also Sheena Bora Murder Case: No OCI Card Renewal For Indrani Mukerjea

Notices Issued To Netflix, Others

In response to the plea, CBI Special Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and other respondents in case to file their replies to the application which will be heard on February 20. "On request and submission of prosecution, for hearing of the application, issue notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India as well as to other persons mentioned in the plea of the prosecution. Considering, the exigency, the hearing of the application is fixed on February 20, 2024 at 2.45 pm," Naik-Nimbalkar said.

Read Also Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea Pleads With Mumbai Court To Expedite Her Trial

The murder came to light after the Khar police arrested Rai in an Arms Act case. Indrani had introduced Bora as her younger sister. However, Indrani's arrest on August 25, 2015, shocked everyone when it was revealed that Sheena was actually her elder daughter from an earlier relationship. Indrani received bail in May 2022. Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail in the case.