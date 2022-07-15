e-Paper Get App

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Those arrested have been identified as NHAI official Digvijay Mishra and TP Singh of M/s. GHV (India) Pvt Ltd, Mumbai.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested the Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and a representative of a Mumbai-based private company in a bribery of Rs 10 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and others including at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh and Jaipur and a cash of Rs 20.50 lakh was recovered during searches from the premises of said CGM.

Meanwhile, the CBI has booked others in the case, namely Jahid Vijapura, Managing Director of M/s GHV (India) Pvt. Ltd, Shivpal Singh Chaudhari, MD of M/s. New India Contractors and Developers Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad, RB Singh, General Manager of M/s. MKC Infrastructure Ltd, Gandhinagar, Ankur Malhotra of M/s. New India Contractors and Developers Pvt. Ltd and unknown public servants.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that Mishra and others were indulging in illegal activities in connivance with certain representatives of private companies working in NHAI Projects under his jurisdiction, to show them favour in the issuance of completion certificates, processing of bills, smooth progression of the awarded works and others etc.

"It was further alleged that the company officials were in contact with Mishra for obtaining favours through illegal means, especially in respect of their ongoing project Package-I (Ahmedabad-Dholera from KM 0.00 to KM 22.00); Package-II (Ahmedabad-Dholera from KM 22.00 to KM 48.52) and RE Wall (reinforced earth wall used for sustaining soil laterally so that it can be retained at different levels on both sides of the carriageway) as well as EOT (Extension of Time) matter of Package-III Construction (Ahmedabad-Dholera from KM 48.52 to KM 71.06)," the agency claimed in a statement.

The statement further added, "That in pursuance of the said conspiracy, TP Singh, as per the directions of Mishra agreed to come to his residence at Gandhinagar. Singh was also allegedly collecting the payment of undue advantage, to be paid to Mishra, on behalf of other companies as well."

As per the CBI, Rs 10 lakh in cash was recovered from Mishra's residence upon the duo's arrest.

article-image

