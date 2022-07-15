e-Paper Get App

Assam police seize 450 gms of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore, 1 person nabbed

After launching an operation, the police recovered around 470 grams of heroin from a fuel tank of a vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
ANI

In a major breakthrough, Assam police, on Friday, seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore. A drug peddler in Karimganj district has also been arrested. The development comes after the police received details of drugs consignment from Mizoram.

Padmanabh Baruah, SP, Karimganj told ANI, "We received information of drugs consignment is coming from Mizoram & launched operation. We intercepted Bolero vehicle & recovered around 470 grams of heroin from inside fuel tank of vehicle & arrested a person. Market value of drugs is around Rs 3-4 crore."

