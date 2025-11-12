CBI Arrests Mumbai Bank Manager For Aiding Cybercriminals In Opening Mule Accounts

Indore News: Woman Among Two Arrested For Insurance Fraud | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Bank Manager of a Private Bank Identified as Nitesh Rai in Mumbai on 11.11.2025 for his active role in facilitating opening of mule accounts. Investigation has revealed that the arrested Axis Bank official, in collusion with cybercriminals, accepted illegal gratification and by abusing his official position had processed the account opening forms and thereby created channels for the movement and layering of cybercrime proceeds.

Investigation has also established that these accounts were actively used in multiple cybercrimes, including cases of Digital Arrest frauds. A case for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and BNS was registered against him. The accused was produced before the competent court in Mumbai and remanded to CBI’s custody for further interrogation.

Two cybercriminals who paid the illegal gratification to the bank manager have also been named in the FIR as accused for committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to the giving of bribes to a public servant. Both individuals had already been arrested by the CBI in connection with the investigations in an ongoing Digital Arrest Cybercrime case.

Material collected during the investigation indicates a wider pattern of organized cybercrime networks exploiting the banking systems by opening mule accounts to layer the proceeds of Cyber Fraud amounts stolen from innocent citizens.

It is pertinent to note that any active or passive role of a Banker including those of private and cooperative banks, in facilitating cybercrime would render them liable for action under PC Act as well as BNS, and CBI is committed to take action against such bankers.

