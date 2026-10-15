CBI Arrests MIL Executive Director, 2 Others In Bribery Case; ₹2.23 Crore Cash Seized

The CBI arrested Munitions India Limited’s executive director and two others, recovering Rs 2.23 crore during searches linked to an alleged bribery case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Executive Director of Munitions India Limited (MIL) and two other private persons in a bribery case. During searches conducted at the premises of the accused public servant in Pune, Rs 1.73 crore in cash was recovered.

Further searches at the premises of the accused in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Delhi resulted in the recovery of Rs 50 lakh in cash and incriminating documents.

Three Arrested In Bribery Case

Those arrested are Anil Kumar, Executive Director of Munitions India Limited; B. Harshavardhan, brother of Anil Kumar; and Ashish Kansal, CEO, director and promoter of M/s SMPP Ltd.

Allegations Of Bribery And Information Leaks

According to the CBI, a reliable source had informed it that Anil Kumar, in connivance with certain private contractors and vendors, was allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours and disclosing sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities of MIL.

"Such unauthorised disclosure has the potential to compromise the nation's strategic and security interests, undermine the integrity of defence-related processes, and pose serious risks to national security and public safety. The source has further revealed that Kansal, CEO of a company engaged in drone technology and manufacturing of ammunition, etc., has been maintaining regular contact with Anil Kumar regarding an official contract of Rs 500 crore, awarded to M/s SMPP for the supply of ammunition to MIL over a period of one year," the CBI stated in its FIR.

Alleged Routing Of Illicit Funds

The source further disclosed that Anil Kumar had been routing and parking substantial portions of the illicit proceeds through his brother, Harshavardhan, and other relatives to conceal and retain the proceeds of corruption.

The source further informed the agency that Anil Kumar was learnt to have received a substantial bribe from Ashish Kansal on October 12, the FIR stated.

In connection with the parking of illicit funds, Anil Kumar instructed his brother, Harshavardhan, to travel to Pune the following morning and collect the proceeds of corruption for safekeeping and concealment.

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The information prima facie disclosed a nexus between a public servant occupying a sensitive position in a strategically important defence production organisation and private contractors and vendors allegedly seeking access to sensitive and strategic information and favourable treatment.

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