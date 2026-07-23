CBI Arrests IRCTC West Zone Senior Executive, Kolkata Firm Director In Alleged ₹4 Lakh Bribery Case

The CBI arrested an IRCTC West Zone senior executive and a private company director in an alleged bribery case involving the clearance of catering bills | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a senior executive of IRCTC, West Zone, Mumbai, and two other persons after it was learnt that he was allegedly involved in corrupt and illegal activities and obtained undue advantage as a reward for the improper and dishonest discharge of his official duties.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) acts as the primary agency for managing on-board catering on Indian Railways, operating pantry cars on major trains, setting up base kitchens for food quality control and providing e-catering services.

Tender And Alleged Bribe Demand

In November 2025, a Kolkata-based private company was awarded a tender for providing on-board catering and allied services on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas trains by IRCTC against licence fees payable by the company. In Tejas trains, meal costs are included in the ticket fare, which is later claimed by the catering contractor from IRCTC by raising bills periodically.

Source information revealed that between April 15 and April 20, 2026, one of the accused private persons visited the IRCTC West Zone office in Mumbai for clearing the pending bills of his company.

On April 16, the accused IRCTC official contacted the said accused and directed him to manage the company's bills and forward them from the Ahmedabad regional office to the Mumbai West Zone office by the next day so that the accused IRCTC official could get those bills passed for payment.

On the same day, the accused private person informed the accused IRCTC official that the company's bills had been forwarded by the Ahmedabad regional office to the Mumbai office.

The accused IRCTC official then assured the accused private person that he would get those bills passed. The IRCTC official allegedly demanded a bribe from the other accused for the favour of passing the pending bills of his company, to which he allegedly agreed.

On April 17, the accused IRCTC official informed the private person accused that the company's bills had been passed by the Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone office. Source information also revealed that on April 19, the accused private person requested one of his acquaintances in Mumbai to give Rs 2 lakh to the accused IRCTC official.

Cash Deposits And Arrests

Subsequently, on April 21, the accused IRCTC official shared his bank account details with the acquaintance of the private person accused and directed him to deposit the cash into his bank account. On the same day, the alleged bribe amount was deposited.

The source further informed that the accused private person was in Mumbai on June 1 and again submitted the company's bills to the IRCTC office for clearance and payment.

He requested the accused IRCTC official to clear those bills, after which the latter allegedly assured him of the same and directed the accused to visit the office the next day.

Accordingly, on June 2, the accused visited the IRCTC office. The accused IRCTC official allegedly helped him secure clearance of the bills, for which he was allegedly paid another Rs 2 lakh.

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The CBI has arrested Senior Executive Tridib Banerjee of the IRCTC West Zone office, Mumbai, and Amar Thakkar, Director of M/s Araha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, in connection with the case.

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