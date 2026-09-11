CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent, Consultant In ₹1-Crore Bribery Case Linked To New Panvel Redevelopment

CBI arrests two accused after an alleged bribery demand linked to redevelopment approvals for CGST-owned flats in New Panvel | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Superintendent, Land and Building Section at office of Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Raigad and a CGST consultant, in a bribery case, officials informed on Friday.

Those booked have been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Pankaj Rajput, Superintendent, Land and Building Section at office of Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Raigad and P.K. Swami, CGST Consultant.

CBI Registers Bribery Case

The CBI registered a case on Wednesday against the accused Superintendent and unknown others based on a complaint by the Project Head of a private realty company at New Panvel.

The realty company had undertaken a redevelopment project of two buildings at Sector 17, New Panvel. A total of 24 of these flats are owned by the CGST & Central Excise, Raigad Commissionerate, for which the necessary approvals from the local authority have already been received, officials said.

Rs 1 Crore Bribe Alleged

"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused Superintendent demanded Rs 1 crore for the NOC and handing over of the flats for redevelopment. During the verification of the complaint, the accused officer demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash on Friday, Rs 20 lakh as down-payment of a flat purchased by the accused public servant and Rs 70 lakh at a later stage for other officers of CGST, New Delhi," CBI claimed in a statement.

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The CBI laid a trap on Thursday while the accused Superintendent directed the complainant to hand over Rs 10 lakh undue advantage to a CGST consultant, who was present there. Both the accused persons have been arrested on Friday and were produced before the competent court on Friday, which has granted two days of police custody of both the accused persons.

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