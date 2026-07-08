CBI Arrests 2 Postal Department Officials In Alleged ₹1.3 Crore Post Office Savings Fund Misappropriation Case

CBI arrested two Postal Department officials over the alleged misappropriation of about ₹1.3 crore from Post Office Savings Accounts | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 8, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, has arrested two Postal Department employees—a Postal Assistant and a Postman, both posted at Saragur Post Office, Mysuru—in connection with the alleged misappropriation of public money from the Post Office Savings Accounts of 44 account holders to the tune of approximately Rs 1.3 crore.

Case Registered In March

The case was registered in March 2026 based on a written complaint received from the Postal Department for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Funds Allegedly Diverted

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the two accused systematically siphoned money from the Post Office Savings Accounts of the public and deposited the funds into the accounts of their relatives and their own accounts during the period from 2022 to 2025.

The investigation revealed that customers' login identifications and passwords were misused and funds were fraudulently transferred. It is suspected that there were misappropriations in other accounts as well, which are being investigated.

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Investigation Continues

The accused have been produced before the CBI Special Court in Bengaluru and will be taken into police custody for thorough interrogation. The investigation is continuing, and the CBI said it is committed to unearthing the entire fraud at the earliest.

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