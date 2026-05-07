Bhopawar Branch Postmaster Booked In Government Funds Fraud Of ₹1.11Lakh | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-Divisional Inspector of Posts Mukesh Bodde of the South Sub-Division, Dhar, lodged a complaint at Sardarpur Police Station against Bhopawar Branch postmaster Vaiditya Suman for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 1.11 lakh.

Based on the complaint, Sardarpur Police registered a case under Section 316(5) of the BNS and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, officials received information on Oct 28, 2025, that the Bhopawar Branch Post Office had not submitted daily accounts since Oct 24, 2025. During an inspection, officials found a cash balance of Rs 1,11,804, exceeding the prescribed limit, while the Branch Postmaster was absent without prior notice.

Officials from the Office of the Superintendent of Post Offices later visited the post office and found it locked for eight consecutive days. Authorities opened the premises in the presence of the deputy sarpanch and local villagers, but found no cash or postal stamps inside the cupboards or cash boxes.

An audit reportedly found that the suspect had deposited public funds into multiple India Post Payments Bank accounts between Oct 18 and Oct 22, 2025, without remitting them to the Accounts Office. The suspect also allegedly failed to submit daily accounts from Oct 24 to Oct 28, 2025. All attempts to contact Suman proved unsuccessful.

Officials filed the complaint on the instructions of the Superintendent of Post Offices, Indore Non-City Division. Police said the suspect had absconded around five months ago, leaving villagers to make repeated visits to the post office in an attempt to recover their deposits.