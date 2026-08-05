CBI Alleges Wildlife Trafficking Kingpin Sourced Protected Species From Bangladesh For Illegal Trade

The CBI seized protected wildlife and alleged that the accused sourced the species from Bangladesh for illegal trade across India | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: A recent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a wildlife trafficking case has revealed that Arjun Mondal, the alleged kingpin of a syndicate involved in the illegal trade of prohibited species, was involved in purchasing protected animals from Bangladesh and selling them in various parts of India.

The agency recovered and seized 15 slow lorises and six Egyptian vultures during an operation last month. These animals and birds are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which provides the highest level of protection in India.

Joint Operation By CBI And DRI

According to the CBI, secret source information received by the Economic Offences Branch of CBI Mumbai was jointly developed by the CBI and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, regarding the illegal possession of protected wild animals at Machlandapur, Habra, in West Bengal.

The suspects were allegedly dealing in, trading and selling the prohibited species in various parts of India. It was reliably learnt that Arjun Mondal was the alleged kingpin of the syndicate. The CBI and DRI teams visited locations in North 24 Parganas last month.

"It was found that there are six Egyptian vultures falling under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act kept in a large cage. Upon enquiring, another accused, Saikat Biswas, informed that the said vultures had been brought by Arjun Mondal one month earlier and kept in the cage. On further enquiry, Biswas informed that Mondal was his neighbour and had recently shifted to Durganagar. On enquiring further, it was informed by Biswas that this is the only space used by Mondal and his associate, Himanshu Mondal alias Mithun, used to come to take care of and feed the species owned by Mondal, including the said vultures," a CBI official said.

Protected Species Seized

On further inquiry, Biswas also informed the investigators that more protected species were being kept at the house of Himanshu Mondal. Biswas further informed that he used to receive monetary benefits from Arjun Mondal for keeping the protected species at the said address.

On reaching the terrace of Himanshu Mondal's house, the officials found 10 slow lorises falling under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, kept in eight separate cages in a shelter on the terrace. On enquiry, Himanshu admitted that he was in possession of 10 Bengal slow lorises (Nycticebus bengalensis) and was allegedly trying to trade in them.

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Upon further enquiry, Himanshu informed the officials that the slow lorises had been brought by Arjun Mondal. He further stated that he received monetary benefits from Mondal for keeping the protected species at the premises.

Three Arrested

Arjun Mondal, Saikat Biswas and Himanshu Mondal were subsequently arrested by the CBI, Mumbai.

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