CBD Belapur police register case against officials of shipping service for defrauding 20 people on promise of job

The Belapur police have registered a criminal offense against officials of a shipping services office at Belapur and are probing a job racket. The company had promised shipping jobs to aspirants and took money from them. At least 20 persons are believed to have been duped by the accused persons.

According to the CBD Belapur police, the complainant (45), in the case is a resident of Kerala. The victim had completed his diploma in hotel management and was in search of a job. He also holds a Continuous Discharge Certificate (C.D.C.) which is a seafarer's identity document issued by his country.

"As per the complainant, he was in search of a job as a seaman, and through one of his friends, he had learned about a Belapur-based office that promised jobs in the shipping sector. In March this year, the victim visited the Belapur office where the office personnel informed him about a seaman job in Dubai," said a police officer.

He added, "The accused persons had informed the victim that the processing fee would cost Rs 1.55 lakh. In two months, the victim paid the said amount in cash to the accused persons. The victim was given a receipt for the payment and was informed that once the international flight services would resume, he would be given a copy of the agreement and tickets as well."

In June, the victim was informed by one of his friends that the said office had shut down its operations. "The victim then himself visited Belapur and found that the office was indeed shut. After all his efforts to reach the office officials went in vain, the victim and other job aspirants realized that they had been duped. At least 20 aspirants are believed to have lost their money so far," police said.

A case has been registered by the police on October 06 under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:49 PM IST