Caught On Camera: Speeding Biker Rams Into Pedestrian At Mumbai’s Andheri; Man Injured, Accused Absconding

CCTV screengrab | X/@andheriloca

Mumbai: A case of hit-and-run has come to light from Andheri’s Four Bungalows area in Mumbai. A pedestrian who was crossing the road was suddenly hit by a biker, who was allegedly riding at high speed. After the collision, the biker fled the spot, leaving the injured person behind.

The biker remains absconding as the number plate could not be noted at the time of the incident. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The incident took place on Monday at around 5:00 pm, and the CCTV footage appears to be from a nearby tea stall.

The footage shows the speeding motorcycle ramming into the pedestrian while he was crossing the road. Following the impact, the biker is also seen falling to the ground after the accident before fleeing the scene.

The accused is said to be around 18–19 years old. The victim reportedly sustained severe injuries and had to receive nine stitches on his head, in addition to suffering a few minor injuries.The motorcycle involved was reportedly a blue-coloured Platina. There are no reports regarding any police complaint in the matter.