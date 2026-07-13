Caught On Camera: Konkan Railway Pointsman Saves Passenger From Moving Train At Murdeshwar, Awarded ₹10,000 - VIDEO

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Konkan: A Konkan Railway pointsman is being widely praised after his swift action saved a 22-year-old passenger from a potentially fatal accident at Karnataka's Murdeshwar Railway Station.

The dramatic rescue, caught on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, with many applauding the railway employee's alertness and presence of mind in preventing a tragedy.

The pointsman has been identified as Ganapathi Naik. He noticed a passenger attempting to get off Train No. 16312 while it was still in motion. The passenger, who was travelling from Kochuveli in Kerala to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, lost his balance while trying to disembark the moving train and came dangerously close to falling onto the tracks.

He promptly reacted and rushed towards the passenger, grabbed him, and pulled him away from the gap between the train and the platform. The footage shows the swift intervention that likely saved the young man's life.

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Railway honours pointsman

"Shri Ganapati Naik, Pointsman/Murdeshwar, displayed exceptional presence of mind by rescuing a passenger attempting to deboard the moving Train No. 16312, averting a major tragedy. A cash reward of ₹10,000 was awarded by CMD/KRCL in recognition of his exemplary courage & prompt action," Konkan Railways posted on their official account.