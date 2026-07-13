Central Railway To Permanently Close Kalwa Car Shed Entry Gate Over Repeated Trespassing |

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to permanently close the entry gate near Kalwa Car Shed after repeated incidents of passengers trespassing to board empty local train rakes halted at signals. The move aims to prevent accidents and improve passenger safety.

According to Central Railway, between 8 am and 8.30 am, empty local train rakes leaving Kalwa Car Shed often stop near the main entry gate due to signals. During this time, commuters cross the gate and attempt to board the trains from a non-passenger area. Railway officials warned that this is highly dangerous, as trains can start moving immediately after receiving a signal, risking serious injuries or loss of life.

The Railway Protection Force has been deployed at the spot, while officials are also examining ways to avoid trains halting at the signal. Central Railway said boarding trains from car sheds, yards or signal locations is illegal and punishable under the Railways Act. It urged passengers to board and deboard trains only from authorised station platforms and follow safety rules.