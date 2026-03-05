Caught On Cam: Holi Turns Tragic In Nagpur As Grandmother Pours Hot Water On 4-Year-Old Boy, Child Suffers 45% Burns |

Nagpur: What began as Holi celebrations turned horrific for a four-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district after his grandmother allegedly poured hot water on him in a fit of anger, leaving him with serious burn injuries.

The incident took place on March 3 in the Koradi area’s Aramshin locality and was captured on CCTV footage. The video, which has surfaced online, shows the woman walking with a bucket of water when the child approaches her with a spray bottle filled with paint.

According to police, the boy accidentally sprayed colour on his grandmother, identified as Sindhu Thackeray, while playing outside his house. Enraged by the act, she allegedly threw the hot water from the bucket onto the child.

Footage Shows Child Screaming After Hot Water Poured On Him

The footage shows the boy screaming in pain and jumping away moments after the water is poured on him. Soon after, another woman, believed to be carrying a bucket of cold water, rushes toward the child and pours it on him in an attempt to soothe his burns. The grandmother is also seen later helping to pour cold water on the injured child.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the water had been heated earlier on the Holi bonfire. Cops believe the woman was filling the bucket with the heated water when the child sprayed paint on her, triggering the reaction.

The boy, identified as Om, sustained severe burn injuries below the waist and was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors treating him have estimated that he suffered around 45 per cent burns. Police have initiated the process of registering a case against the woman and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/