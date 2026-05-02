Caught On Cam: Family Spotted Eating Meal By Door In First-Class Compartment Of Mumbai Local Train - WATCH

Mumbai: A video has gone viral showing a family having dinner on the floor near the doorway of a first class compartment of a Mumbai local train, raising questions among commuters about civic sense and cleanliness.

According to a video shared by an X handle ‘Ananya’, a family is seen having a full-course meal seated on the floor by the door inside a first class compartment. The family, comprising one man, two women and a child, also seems to have luggage on them as seen in the video.

Scene at First class compartment....

Round table conference.

Dirty the compartments and leave left over behind..@WesternRly #mumbai pic.twitter.com/ip2eRyfLRt — Ananya (@ananyashasau) May 1, 2026

Through the video, it is observed that the incident took place when the train had halted at Andheri station at 12.14 am. As per data from mIndicator, the train is identified as a Churchgate–Bhayandar service.

Other passengers present in the compartment appear largely unbothered by the situation and do not object to the family’s actions, even as the video captures the scene in detail.

Responding to the post, Western Railway has tagged its Mumbai Division and asked officials to look into the matter.

Woman Seen Pulling Chain In CSMT-Ambernath Train As Another Falls While Boarding Near Thane

A disturbing incident unfolded on a Mumbai local train near Thane when a woman fell while attempting to board a moving train, allegedly after being obstructed by a group of passengers standing at the doorway.

According to the video shared by 'Komal Chaurasiya' on her Instagram handle, the incident occurred on a CSMT–Ambernath local train between Thane and Kalva stations. Despite the train being relatively empty, around four to five women were reportedly standing near the door, preventing others from boarding.

Moreover, she also added that when a woman passenger attempted to enter the coach while the train was in motion, she lost her balance and fell. Commuters in the train raised an alarm, and visuals also showed another woman inside the train pulling the chain.

Furthermore, the post claimed that passengers also had a heated exchange with those preventing them from boarding.

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