Caught On Cam: Armed Robbery At Nashik Jewellery Shop, Brave Woman Shop Owner Tackles Thieves; 2 Held |

Nashik: Panic gripped Nashik’s busy Hirawadi area on Friday night after six armed robbers allegedly stormed a jewellery shop, opened fire, assaulted employees and fled with ornaments during a daring robbery that took place around 9 pm.

According to police, the incident took place at New Samruddhi Jewellers located in the crowded Hirawadi locality under the jurisdiction of Panchvati Police Station. Video showing the exact moments of the robbery has gone viral on the internet.

6 Men Arrived On 3 Bikes To Loot Shop

Police confirmed that six armed men arrived on three motorcycles and entered the shop just as the staff was preparing to close for the night. At the time of the incident, shop owner Nayana Pagaria, a female employee and staff member Amit Shrimali were present inside the showroom.

The accused allegedly pointed pistols at the trio and threatened to shoot them if they resisted. However, Pagaria reportedly confronted the robbers and attempted to stop them despite the weapons being aimed at her.

According to a Divya Bhaskar report quoting eyewitness accounts and the shop owner’s complaint, one of the accused opened fire during the robbery, triggering chaos inside the jewellery shop. Meanwhile, staff member Amit Shrimali tried to overpower the robbers but was brutally assaulted.

Police said the accused repeatedly struck Shrimali on the head with the butt of a pistol, leaving him seriously injured. He was later rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he remains under treatment in the intensive care unit after suffering severe bleeding injuries to the head.

Woman Shop Owner Fights Armed Thieves

Describing the incident, Pagaria said she continued resisting the robbers despite the gunfire and threw objects at them in an attempt to stop the loot.

“We were packing jewellery into bags before closing the shop when suddenly six masked men entered on three bikes and pointed guns at us. I did not get scared and resisted them. One of them fired a shot, but my resistance continued,” she said.

“My colleague Shrimali also tried to stop them. I threw a plate from the counter at the robbers and even climbed onto the counter to catch them. They got nervous due to the shouting, but still managed to flee with some jewellery boxes,” she added.

Police teams rushed to the spot immediately after the robbery, and officials later confirmed that two suspects had been detained for questioning late at night while efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused.

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