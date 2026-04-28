Caught On CCTV: 18-Year-Old Girl Chases, Fights 2 Robbers After 20g Gold Heist In Gorakhpur | X @gharkekalesh

An 18-year-old girl in Gorakhpur displayed remarkable courage after chasing down two robbers who had stolen 20g of gold from her family’s jewellery shop. The incident occurred on April 27 and was captured on CCTV.

In the video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, the robbers are seen calmly walking away after looting 20 grams of gold from the shop. Believing their act had gone unnoticed, they assumed they would vanish quietly into thin air without being caught - but they were wrong. The jeweller’s daughter caught them in the act and, instead of accepting what had happened, decided to confront them.

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As the robbers tried to flee, the young woman, without hesitation, ran after the two men through the streets, determined to stop them, and even managed to catch hold of one. In the clip, she grabs one of the robbers by the elbow.

A struggle ensued in public view, during which she fought bravely despite being at a clear disadvantage. Passersby witnessed the confrontation as the situation quickly escalated.

In a desperate attempt to free himself, the man tried to overpower her, but to no avail, as she held on firmly. Eventually, he managed to break free and attempted to escape, but the determined girl continued to chase him.

During the scuffle, the girl sustained injuries, but she did not back down easily. Eventually, both robbers managed to flee.

Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the accused. Meanwhile, the young woman’s bravery has become a powerful example of courage in the face of danger.