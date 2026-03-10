Catholic Gymkhana Honours Three Papal Medal Awardees At Grand Felicitation Ceremony

Catholic Gymkhana members with the guests of honour |

Mumbai: The Catholic community in the city gathered at the Catholic Gymkhana on Saturday evening for a special felicitation ceremony honouring three distinguished members who have been awarded the prestigious Papal Medal for their contributions to society.

Grand Hall Ceremony

The event, held at the Grand Hall of the Catholic Gymkhana on Marine Drive, recognised the achievements of Dr Armida Fernandez, Dr Lucito Desouza and Roger C.B. Pereira. The ceremony was organised under the leadership of senior advocate Joaquim Reis, president of the Catholic Gymkhana, along with the members of the managing committee.

Dr Fernandes, a pioneer in neonatal care and a strong advocate of breastfeeding, was among those honoured. She was earlier conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, by President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of her contributions to maternal and child health.

Padma Shri Recipient

Dr Desouza was recognised for his long-standing work in the fields of oncology and palliative care, where he has played a key role in improving support systems and treatment for patients battling serious illnesses.

Also felicitated was communications expert Pereira, widely regarded as a visionary in the field of corporate communications and community engagement.

Community Cheers

Members of the Catholic community, friends and well-wishers attended the ceremony to celebrate the achievements and service of the awardees.

The felicitation programme was followed by Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Gymkhana, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening. Musical entertainment was provided by the band Enigma, led by Bernice May D’Lima, bringing the event to a lively close.

