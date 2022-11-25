Caste verification workshop held in Vashi, 349 students attend

Representative photo | FP PHOTO

Navi Mumbai: A total of 349 students turned out at a caste verification certificate workshop held on November 21, 2022. The workshop was organized by the District Caste Certificate Verification Committee, Thane for students of junior colleges in the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction. It was conducted at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

According to organiser, students of class 11th and 12th science students attended the workshop. On this occasion, Mrs. Vaidehi Ranade, the Chairperson of the Committee and Vasudev Patil, Deputy Commissioner, guided the present parents and students about the procedure for Caste Validity Certificate and how to apply online for the Caste Validity Certificate.

“The workshop will help students and parents to get Caste Validity Certificate within the prescribed period. We addressed questions asked by the parents and students and the doubts and difficulties faced for caste verification,” said Mrs. Vaidehi Ranade. Students and parents present appreciated the initiative and thanked the organizers.

