e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCaste verification workshop held in Vashi, 349 students attend

Caste verification workshop held in Vashi, 349 students attend

The workshop was organized by the District Caste Certificate Verification Committee, Thane for students of junior colleges in the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: A total of 349 students turned out at a caste verification certificate workshop held on November 21, 2022. The workshop was organized by the District Caste Certificate Verification Committee, Thane for students of junior colleges in the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction. It was conducted at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

According to organiser, students of class 11th and 12th science students attended the workshop. On this occasion, Mrs. Vaidehi Ranade, the Chairperson of the Committee and Vasudev Patil, Deputy Commissioner, guided the present parents and students about the procedure for Caste Validity Certificate and how to apply online for the Caste Validity Certificate.

“The workshop will help students and parents to get Caste Validity Certificate within the prescribed period. We addressed questions asked by the parents and students and the doubts and difficulties faced for caste verification,” said Mrs. Vaidehi Ranade. Students and parents present appreciated the initiative and thanked the organizers.

Read Also
NMMC runs bulldozers over 354 illegally constructed huts in Vashi Gaon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Amruta Fadnavis says Governor Koshyari 'Marathi manoos at heart'

Mumbai Updates: Amruta Fadnavis says Governor Koshyari 'Marathi manoos at heart'

26/11 Mumbai attack: Brave girl who was a key witness against Kasab, still waiting for government to...

26/11 Mumbai attack: Brave girl who was a key witness against Kasab, still waiting for government to...

Maharashtra has given message to the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra, says state Congress chief...

Maharashtra has given message to the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra, says state Congress chief...

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Darkness of terror can only be cut by light of goodness, says Baby Moshe's...

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Darkness of terror can only be cut by light of goodness, says Baby Moshe's...

State Election Commissioner asks to prepare an accurate voters list for upcoming Mumbai civic polls

State Election Commissioner asks to prepare an accurate voters list for upcoming Mumbai civic polls