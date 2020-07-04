Cash-strapped Maha govt green-lights purchase of vehicles for Ministers; BJP leaders critical

Is the Maharashtra government cash-strapped? There seem to be contradictory reports at present. The state that has been worst hit by the COVID-19 virus had recently indicated that with no support from the Centre, matters had reached such a level that a loan would be needed to pay the salaries of government employees next month.

"Situation of the state is such that we will have to take a loan to pay the next month salaries of government employees. Except for 3-4 departments, expenses have been cut in other departments," Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said during a press conference on Thursday.

Now, a few days later, on Saturday, July 4, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 22.83 lakh for the purchase of an official vehicle for state minister Varsha Gaikwad. A PTI report that quotes a Government Resolution issued on July 3, says that this was approved as a special case for the Education Minister by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the vehicle review committee of the state finance department. The amount includes the cost of the seven-seater multi-utility vehicle as well as GST, registration charges and accessories.

But that is not all. As per an NDTV report, the state government has cleared the purchase of six such expensive cases, each falling in the same price range. Reportedly, the total cost comes to around Rs 1.37 crore.