Cases against Aarey activists being dropped

Mumbai: After ordering a stay on the car-shed work at Aarey, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the withdrawal of cases filed against 29 activists who had agitated against the project.

The state government had arrested these activists on October 5 while they were protesting against the cutting of trees. They were later released on bail the next day. The arrest had led to a public outcry.

The Save Aarey activists converged yet again at Picnic Point in Aarey Colony on Sunday. However, this time the purpose was to celebrate and support the decision of the newly sworn in chief minister.