Case Registered Over Alleged Faith-Healing Claims At Malad School; Probe Underway, Maharashtra Govt Tells Assembly

The Maharashtra government informed the Assembly that police are investigating alleged faith-healing claims made during a prayer meeting at a Malad school | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that a criminal case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway into a prayer meeting held at Rejoice International School in Malad West following complaints over alleged faith-healing claims and the promotion of superstition.

Government Confirms Investigation

Minister of State for Home Dr Pankaj Bhoyar made the statement during Question Hour while replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who sought details about allegations of attempted religious conversion during a programme held at the school on May 10, 2026.

Bhatkhalkar claimed that during the event, a speaker allegedly placed hands on participants' heads, claimed to cure illnesses and relieve personal suffering, made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and attempted to attract people towards Christianity. He also alleged that similar programmes were being organised at the school every Sunday.

FIR Registered

Responding to the allegations, Bhoyar said the police conducted an inquiry after receiving the complaint. The investigation found no evidence that participants were pressured or persuaded to convert to Christianity during the programme.

However, the inquiry revealed that the complainant had allegedly been advised not to keep photographs of Hindu deities at home. The investigation also found that claims made during the event regarding miraculous healing and relief from suffering amounted to the promotion of superstition.

Based on these findings, the Malad Police registered an FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

The minister said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and assured the House that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

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School Education Department To Act

Bhoyar further informed the Assembly that the State government would also take steps through the School Education Department to ensure that such programmes are not conducted in schools in the future. He said necessary directions would be issued to educational institutions to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

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