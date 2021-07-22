Case of extortion registered against former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh at Marine Drive Police Station

The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered an offence of extortion and criminal conspiracy against Home Guard DG Param Bir Singh and seven others for allegedly extorted money to withdraw cases registered against the complaint. Officials of Mumbai police confirmed the development and said that two of the accused have been arrested while the rest six accused including Singh are police officers.

As per the Mumbai police officials, the complaint in the case is a developer and the accused had extorted money from him to withdraw cases registered against him. The amount that had been extorted from him is yet to be disclosed.

The Mumbai police officials said that an FIR number 299/21 registered at Marine Drive police station under section 387, 388, 389, 403, 409, 420, 423, 464, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(b), 166, 167, 177, 181, 182, 193, 195, 203, 211, 209, 210, 347, 109, 110, 111, 113.

The two civilians named in the case have been arrested.