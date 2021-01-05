Mumbai: Case lodged against company for duplicating Ratan Tata’s number plate

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP ) unearthed a case of duplicate number plate, wherein a motorist had changed the vehicle's registered number to align with numerology, which incidentally matched with that of industrialist Ratan Tata's. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the company which owns the vehicle under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act at Matunga police station for cheating.

According to police sources, the MTP had issued an e-challan to a car registered with Ratan Tata. When Tata's office enquired with traffic police and claimed that the industrialist's car was never at the spot mentioned in the e-challan, a probe was launched. During the probe, it was revealed that it was a case of duplicate number plate and the car was found parking near Five Gardens in Matunga area. When the police checked all information in connection to the car like its license, chassis number and engine number, it was revealed that the owner of the vehicle had changed the original number of the car, matching to that of Tata's for numerology purposes.

When police approached the owner, they refused to co-operate and the car was towed by Mahim traffic division. Following the revelation, a case was lodged at Matunga police station against the company, which owns the car. While Matunga Police are yet to make any arrests in the case, probe is underway.

Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) rewarded Rs 5,000 to senior police inspector Sunil Kale, assistant police inspector Sandeep Phanse and constable Aziz Shaikh for the good work and detection.