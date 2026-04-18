Car’s Front Half Catches Fire Near Guard Circle In Dombivli; Firefighting Operations Underway - WATCH VIDEO | jilha.varta

Mumbai, April 18: A video has surfaced from Dombivli showing the front half of a car engulfed in flames in the MIDC Residency Zone, near Garda Circle, Trimurti Nagar.

The incident occurred in front of Dubai Darbar, where the vehicle was parked by the roadside. According to a post shared by ‘jilha.varta’, the fire brigade reached the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control were underway.

Visuals from the scene show the front portion of the car on fire, with flames appearing to have originated from the engine area. Dense smoke can also be seen rising from the vehicle, while firefighters are seen attempting to douse the blaze. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Outdoor Shooting Studio

A fire broke out early Friday morning at a popular outdoor shooting location in Malad West, destroying studio equipment and office records. The incident occurred near Yoga Aashram on Madh Marve Road and was brought under control within three hours, with no injuries reported.

The fire was reported at 6:13 a.m. at Dana Pani Bhullar Garden Studio. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with local police and officials from the BMC’s P North ward, rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert.

Read Also Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Outdoor Shooting Studio, Second Blaze Hits Tardeo Building

Fire officials said the blaze was largely confined to electrical wiring and installations, along with combustible materials including wallpapers, foam matrices, carpets, bamboo, and wooden furniture.

Office furniture, records, perfumes, air-conditioning units, and shooting equipment were also damaged in the incident. The fire affected an area of approximately 3,000 square feet, spread across five to six galas in a ground-plus-one structure within the studio premises.

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