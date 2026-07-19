Carrom Ball Fails: Sri Lankan Cricketer Ajantha Mendis' Identity Allegedly Stolen By Mahadev App Kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar To Enter Oman

Investigators allege Saurabh Chandrakar entered Oman using a forged passport bearing a name similar to former Sri Lankan cricketer Ajantha Mendis | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The forged identity allegedly used by Mahadev Online Book promoter Saurabh Chandrakar to evade international law enforcement has thrown up an unusual twist in the investigation: the fake passport carried a name nearly identical to that of former Sri Lankan international cricketer Ajantha Mendis.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, Chandrakar allegedly travelled to Oman using a forged Indonesian passport issued in the name of "Ajanta Mendis", with only the letter "h" omitted from the name of former Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis. The passport allegedly carried Chandrakar's photograph while identifying him as an Indonesian national.

Fake Indonesian passport of Saurabh Chandrakar |

Forged Passport Under Scrutiny

Officials said investigators suspect the forged Indonesian passport was prepared in the UAE nearly two years before Chandrakar's detention. They believe it was one of several counterfeit passports allegedly available to him. They believe Chandrakar used the forged travel document to leave the United Arab Emirates, where Indian agencies had previously tracked his movements, before he was subsequently detained by the Royal Oman Police after allegedly entering Oman on it.

Why the identity of the former cricketer was allegedly chosen remains unclear. The counterfeit travel document, bearing Indonesian passport number E3387986, carried Chandrakar's photograph but identified him as a young Southeast Asian citizen born on March 11, 1998. Investigators are examining whether the alias was assigned by a passport-forging network, chosen by Chandrakar himself, or selected because the name was familiar across South Asia and the Gulf. Officials said they have not yet reached any conclusion on what prompted the use of the name.

Officials stressed that former Sri Lankan cricketer Ajantha Mendis has no connection with the case and that only a name resembling his appears to have been misused.

Cricketer Has No Connection

Ajantha Mendis, one of Sri Lanka's most successful mystery spinners, rose to prominence with his match-winning spell against India in the 2008 Asia Cup final. During an international career spanning nearly a decade, he represented Sri Lanka in Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals, earning global recognition for his "carrom ball". Investigators believe his internationally recognised name was allegedly appropriated to create a convincing false identity for overseas travel.

Extradition Process Underway

Officials said the forged passport case could complicate India's efforts to secure Chandrakar's extradition. Under Omani law, local criminal proceedings relating to the alleged forged passport are expected to run their course before any extradition request can be considered. Indian authorities have already initiated the extradition process through diplomatic channels under the India-Oman Extradition Treaty.

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Chandrakar, one of the alleged masterminds of the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate, has been wanted by Indian investigative agencies since 2023 and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. The Enforcement Directorate alleges that the syndicate generated thousands of crores of rupees through illegal online betting operations and has attached assets linked to Chandrakar and his associates as part of its money laundering investigation.

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