Card fraud: Rs 2.5 lakh gone in 120 seconds

Bhayandar: A 51-year-old man from Mira Road became the latest victim of cyber-crime after he lost Rs 2,50,000 to a credit card fraud.

According to the FIR registered by him at the Mira Road police station, the complainant was shocked to see five mobile messages from his bank informing him that Rs.2.5 lakh had been deducted from his credit card account via online transfers using the platform of a digital wallet system.

To his shock and surprise the messages from his bank alerting about the withdrawals stated that five transactions of Rs 50,000 each were conducted within a span of just two minutes during which he was on the way home in Mira Road from his workplace in Goregaon in an auto rickshaw.

Moreover, the card with a credit limit of Rs 5 lakh was very much intact with him. Based on the complaint, a FIR was lodged under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D of the Information

Technology Act-2000 against unidentified perpetrators for cheating by impersonation using computer resource, police said. Further investigations were underway.

By Suresh Golani