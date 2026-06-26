Car Crashes Into Gym In Mumbai's Marol, Receptionist Injured After Driver Loses Control - VIDEO

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A car rammed into the entrance of a gym in Mumbai's Marol area on Thursday evening after the driver allegedly lost control while descending a steep slope. The impact left a 21-year-old receptionist injured and caused damage to the gym's entrance.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm at Fitness Boss The Gym, where receptionist Sania Khan was seated at the front desk when the vehicle crashed through the entrance.

Vikas Singh, a trainer at the gym, said, “Sania Khan (21) was seated at the reception desk when the car crashed through the entrance around 5pm. She has been hospitalised for an arm injury.”

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

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Driver reportedly failed to negotiate turn on steep slope

According to local residents, the driver was travelling downhill near the Kanakia Rainforest complex in Marol when the accident took place. The vehicle was expected to take a left turn at the bottom of the slope but instead continued straight and crashed into the gym.

Intekhab Farooqui, a resident of Marol and state vice-president of Vahatuk Sena (UBT), told TOI, “The driver was struggling to control the car on the slope at Marol, near Kanakia Rainforest complex. He was supposed to take a left turn after coming down the slope, but crashed into the gym.”

The exact cause of the loss of control is expected to be examined during the police investigation.

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Gym management to file police complaint

The management of Fitness Boss The Gym has said it will lodge a police complaint against the driver following the incident. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash and determine whether negligence or mechanical failure played a role.

Residents seek improved road safety measures

The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety in the SevenHills-Marol stretch, which is known for its steep gradient and heavy traffic movement.

Farooqui said local residents are planning to meet traffic police officials to discuss preventive measures. He added, “Marol residents will soon meet traffic police officials to discuss how to avoid such accidents here due to the steep incline in the SevenHills area. Perhaps, safety signboards could be installed.”

Residents believe additional warning signs, better traffic management, and other safety measures could help reduce the risk of similar accidents on the downhill stretch in the future.

Investigation underway

Police are expected to record statements from those involved and inspect the vehicle as part of the investigation. Officials will also assess whether road conditions or driver error contributed to the crash.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of cautious driving on steep roads, particularly in densely populated urban areas where vehicles and pedestrians are in close proximity.