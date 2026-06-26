Venezuela Earthquake Rescue Efforts Bring Hope After Infant & Dog Pulled Out Unharmed From Rubble; Viral Video Leaves Internet Emotional - WATCH

Emergency crews are continuing an intensive search for survivors after two powerful earthquakes devastated northern Venezuela, leaving widespread destruction and a mounting death toll. The twin quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse and communities to be buried under debris.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 235 people have died, while more than 4,300 others have been injured. Thousands of residents remain unaccounted for, prompting rescue teams to work around the clock in the hope of finding more people alive.

La Guaira remains the epicenter of rescue operations, with firefighters, police officers, military personnel, and volunteers digging through collapsed structures despite difficult conditions.

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Baby pulled alive from collapsed building

One of the most heartwarming moments since the disaster involved the rescue of a baby found alive beneath the rubble of a collapsed building.

Videos circulating online captured emotional scenes as rescuers celebrated after carefully lifting the infant to safety. Remarkably, the child appeared to have escaped without serious injuries, offering a much-needed symbol of hope amid the devastation.

The rescue has inspired both emergency responders and families anxiously waiting for news of missing relatives.

12-year-old boy saved after hours under debris

Rescuers also managed to pull a 12-year-old boy alive from the wreckage after several hours of painstaking work in La Guaira.

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His rescue has boosted morale among emergency workers, who believe more survivors may still be trapped beneath damaged buildings. Every successful operation has renewed optimism as teams race against time during the critical first days following the earthquakes.

Dog rescued from under debris

In another encouraging development, emergency responders rescued a dog who had survived beneath the rubble, adding to the growing list of lives saved despite the catastrophic destruction.

Authorities seek heavy equipment to speed up rescue

With hundreds of buildings either damaged or completely destroyed, Venezuelan authorities have requested additional heavy construction equipment to help clear debris more efficiently and improve access to trapped victims.

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Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said officials remain focused on saving as many lives as possible, stating they hope "to rescue as many living people as possible."

Rescue operations remain ongoing as aftershocks and unstable structures continue to pose significant challenges. Emergency workers say the coming days will be crucial in determining how many more survivors can be reached beneath the rubble.