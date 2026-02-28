Car Catches Fire On Atal Setu, Causes Traffic Disruption; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A moving car caught fire on the Atal Setu on the Mumbai-bound lane, causing temporary traffic congestion on the bridge, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle suddenly caught fire while in motion, leading to panic among motorists and resulting in traffic disruption for some time.

The car suffered extensive damage in the fire. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities are further investigating the cause of the fire.

