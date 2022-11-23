Car catches fire at Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, no casualties reported |

Thane: Fire caught in a Honda Mobility car at Hiranandani Meadows in Thane on Tuesday, November 22 at around 9:30pm. The car was damaged in fire but no casaulties were reported from the spot informed a officer from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) on Wednesday.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " On Tuesday at around 9:30pm we received information regarding fire in a Honda car at Hiranandani Meadows, Vasant Vihar in Thane in front of Lokpuram school. We reached the spot with our team and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle and doused the fire.No one was injured in the incident."

Sawant further added, " Firefighters completely extinguished the fire at around 10:30pm and the situation was brought under control."

Similar incident earlier this month

Similar incident took place in Mumbai's Matunga earlier this month, when a car caught fire near the B A Road. The driver of the car sensed smoke coming out of the car and immediately alerted the owner and pulled over by the side of the road.

Later him and the owner got out of the car having a narrow escape before it went blazing into fire. The fire brigade and the police rushed to the spot. The fire fighters began dousing off the fire but the car was completely burnt.

The senior police inspector, Deepak Chavan, Matunga police station said that fortunately there were no causalities or injures reported. The driver acted on time and both were unharmed.

Yet this incident caused a traffic closure from both ends for about 30 minutes on a busy day.