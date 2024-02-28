'Capital Investment To Hit $1Trillion Economy': Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar | Twitter

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday, claimed that “capital investment in Maharashtra is being substantially enhanced to achieve a one trillion dollar economy”.

Presenting the interim budget in the state legislature, he specifically referred to the construction of the Sewri-Nhava Sheva 22km Atal Setu, or MTHL, and the upcoming twin tunnels linking Orange Gate to Marine Drive.

Meant for the next four months, the budget not only focuses on investments in infrastructure projects, it also makes a special mention of Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar and Ayodhya, besides a Delhi-like Central Vista.

CM Shinde Speaks On Ongoing Development Works

Welcoming the budget, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later said, “We have requested CM Yogi Adityanath ji for land in Ayodhya for the purpose.” Talking about infrastructure projects, Pawar said that the work on Veer Savarkar Versova-Bandra sea bridge is progressing at a fast pace and plans are afoot to extend it to Palghar. The Vilasrao Deshmukh Eastern Freeway will also be extended to Thane city. Moreover, an amount of Rs22,225 crore has been allocated for the Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor, Rs10,519 crore for the Pune Ring Road and Rs2,886 crore is being raised to acquire land for the Jalna-Nanded expressway.

Out of the 337km metro lines to be laid in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 263km has been sanctioned and 46.5km network has already been commissioned. Besides, the construction of a jetty costing Rs229.27 crore at Radio Club has been undertaken under the Sagar Mala scheme.

The government signed MoUs with 19 companies at the World Economic Forum at Davos, which will generate an investment of Rs3 lakh crore and create two lakh jobs.

The tender for a Unity Mall in Navi Mumbai, costing Rs196 crore, under the 'Make in India' programme has been floated and a leather park will be set up at Deonar. A Marathi Bhasha Bhavan is also planned at Girgaum. Shinde termed the budget as “comprehensive” and said that provision have been made for every section of society. “Our budget is based on the Viksit Bharat principles laid by the PM. It has been said that if you want to develop the state, you must invest in infrastructure. However, besides roads, ports and railways, care of women, children, senior citizens and backward class has been covered in the budget,” he said.

Opposition Criticises The Budget

The opposition parties, however, criticised the budget. Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar called it “old wine in a new bottle”. He said, “The state government has presented a budget deceiving farmers, unemployed and the middle-class. The daydream of development has been shown in the budget. A fiscal deficit of Rs99,000 crore means the state is heading towards bankruptcy. Its replete with fake announcements and hollow assurances. All the old policies are included in the budget.”