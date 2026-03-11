Canadian PM's Wife Diana Fox Carney Visits Maharashtra Nature Park, Appreciates MMRDA’s Green Initiative Along Mithi River

MMRDA X Account

Mumbai: Renowned economist and climate policy expert Diana Fox Carney, wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, recently visited the Maharashtra Nature Park near the Mithi River and praised the ecological transformation of the site developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

During her visit, Diana toured key sections of the park including the Nakshatra Grove, Butterfly Garden and the Nature Trail, appreciating the efforts to preserve biodiversity in the middle of Mumbai’s dense urban landscape.

Diana commended the authorities for protecting a green refuge within the city and promoting environmental awareness. Officials said the Maharashtra Nature Park now serves as an important centre for conservation, environmental education and public engagement, contributing to making Mumbai greener and more livable.

The tweet also quoted Carney as saying, “Maharashtra Nature Park is a wonderful place of peace. Thank you for the warm welcome. I was amazed to learn how this space began and how it has been transformed.”

Maharashtra Nature Park in Mumbai is a unique example of environmental restoration. The area was once a garbage dumping ground near the Mithi River, filled with waste and pollution.

According to information on the official Maharashtra Park Society Website, the site was cleaned and transformed into a green forest park through the efforts of the Maharashtra government, MMRDA, environmental organisations, and volunteers. Large-scale tree plantation drives, including one initiated by renowned ornithologist Dr. Salim Ali, helped convert the dumping site into a rich ecosystem.

Today, the 37-acre park is home to diverse plants, birds, and insects and serves as an important centre for environmental education and nature conservation, attracting students, visitors, and researchers from across the world.

