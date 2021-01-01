Can protection be given to Army man threatened by Shiv Sena corporator, Bombay High Court asks Mumbai cops

The Bombay High Court recently sought to know from the Mumbai Police if a former army man from suburban Wadala needs protection, as he has been allegedly threatened by a corporator belonging to the Shiv Sena.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik has asked the city police to spell out if protection is to be given to Sujit Apte and his family.

In his plea, Apte alleged that the Shiv Sena corporator from Wadala Amey Ghole had intimidated him and had even tried to beat him along with his men. The reason for this assault and harassment, according to Apte, is his move to get an alleged illegal temple demolished.

According to Apte, he owns a land parcel at Wadala, which is surrounded by slums. On one of the footpaths next to his land, the slum dwellers had put up a temple without seeking prior permissions from the civic body.

Apte alleged that all sorts of illegal activities were being carried outside the temple and the ones who indulged in such activities had entered his property premises on December 13 and had tried to beat him and criminally intimidate him.

Apte further claimed to have filed a complaint against Ghole and his supporters with the RAK Marg police station, however, there has been no response.

Having considered the contentions, the judges ordered public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik to get instructions from the city police if protection could be given to Apte and his family.